Britain's biggest inland waterways festival returns at Crick Marina with ‘fantastic headlining acts’

Britain's biggest inland waterways festival returns this year at Crick Marina with “fantastic headlining acts,” including Fleetwood Mac and Young Elton tribute shows.

The 2024 Crick Boat Show is scheduled for the late May bank holiday weekend near Daventry in Northamptonshire.

The canal world’s biggest marketplace, showcasing the inland waterways industry with more than 200 exhibitors, promises a day out with more than 30 new boats to view and is expected to attract more than 26,000 visitors.

Visitors pictured at Crick Boat Show 2023.

Peter Johns, publisher of Waterways World and show director, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people to our 2024 Crick Boat Show, the UK’s largest inland waterways festival.

“Live music is an important part of the show’s atmosphere, and we’ve got some fantastic headlining acts booked for this year’s Crick Music Festival, sponsored by Aquavista. ‘Young Elton’ will rock the stage on Saturday night, and on Sunday night we are delighted to welcome back to the Crick stage the world’s first and widely regarded leading Fleetwood Mac tribute band, ‘Fleetwood Bac’, after they entertained audiences at the 2017 show.”

The event, organised by Waterways World in association with the Canal and River Trust and Crick Waterside and Marina, is set to take place between May 25 and 27, with an exclusive ‘Trade and Preview Day’ on Friday, May 24, sponsored by Haven Knox-Johnston.

Matthew Symonds, national boating manager for the Canal & River Trust, said: “Visitors to the Canal & River Trust Marquee can discover more about the boating, recreation, health, and wellbeing opportunities our waterways offer people today and the work of the Trust to maintain the 2,000 miles of canals and rivers in its care.”

Free boat trips, free advice seminars on boat ownership, technical masterclasses, a beer festival sponsored by LeeSan, and a large variety of food and drink stalls are also available at the event.

Across the four show days, 15 acts are set to provide a variety of live music in the Real Ale Bar starting from 1pm each day. Between Friday and Sunday, the evening entertainment runs from 7.30pm to 11.30pm.

Singer and musician Tom Weston is taking the audience on a journey down the Yellow Brick Road on Saturday as the festival's main act with his ‘Young Elton – The Tribute Show’.

With support from none other than Mick Fleetwood, the headline act on Sunday will be ‘Fleetwood Bac’, a Fleetwood Mac tribute show. The band will be performing hits including ‘Don’t Stop’, 'Dreams', and ‘Go Your Own Way’.

Matthew Symonds said: “Every year, Crick Boat Show, the UK’s biggest inland waterways festival, celebrates Britain’s fantastic network of canals and rivers.

“We look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to Crick for a fantastic day out by the Grand Union Canal Leicester Line in the Northamptonshire countryside.”

People can visit the Crick Boat Show website for further information regarding the schedule, tickets, camping spaces, and moorings.