Bonfire Night: Fireworks displays taking place in Northamptonshire in 2021

Bonfire Night is just a few weeks away so it's time to start pre-booking your tickets so you don't miss out on all the fun!
We have rounded up all the firework displays that have been announced to take part in Northamptonshire so far and we will keep adding to this guide as they come in.
We have a good range listed here from silent fireworks and drone displays for those worried about their pets, fairground rides for families, street food vendors for those wanting to tuck into some loaded fries as they marvel at the displays and even a big wooden sculpture where you can throw your negative thoughts into the flames!
Are you hosting a firework display on or near Bonfire Night 2021? Email the newsdesk at [email protected] with all the details.
Here are 12 firework displays taking place in Northamptonshire on Bonfire Night this year:
1. Towcester Firework Frenzy
Friday, November 5. This is an all new event for Towcester Racecourse, which is hosting a magical evening of animal-friendly silent fireworks and laser displays to music along with a spectacular drone display. There will also be a huge carnival fairground with free rides, food stalls and a childrens' Halloween costume competition with a £200 first prize. The event takes place from 6pm to 10.30pm with early bird tickets available at £19.95. There is free entry for under fives and free car parking.
Photo: Anna-Louise from Pexels
2. Bonfire and fireworks at Blackpit Brewery
Saturday, November 6. Blackpit Brewery’s annual bonfire & firework display held between Silverstone and Stowe is set to return this November. Infamous for it’s impressive bonfire sculptures and show-stopping fireworks, this year promises to be their "biggest yet." Previously, the team at Blackpit have built giant wooden sculptures in place of a traditional bonfire. Pairing the bonfire burning with an immersive theatre experience makes the event one of a kind where some lucky guests will also have the chance to join in with the torch procession. In 2019, every guest was invited to write down their negative thoughts or worries which were fed into the giant head sculpture and burnt as part of the bonfire. There will be live music, street food traders and plenty of free activities and fun fair rides for the family too. Tickets are £19 per adult and £5 per child. Tickets include all activities and free fun fair rides throughout the day.
Photo: Silverstone Woodlands
3. Flore Bonfire and Firework Display
Saturday, November 6. There will be a candlelight procession at 6pm from Scout hut in Kings Lane. The bonfire will commence at 6.30pm in the Brodie Lodge Playing Field followed by fireworks from 7.30pm. There will be street food, music, childrens' rides, sweets and much more!
Photo: rovenimages.com from Pexels
4. Firework Extravaganza at The Wheelwright's Arms pub
Saturday, November 6. The Wheelwright's Arms pub on Church Street in Watford Village is hosting a Firework Extravaganza, which promises to be the "best firework display in the area." The pub will be open at 2pm and the firework display will start at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £2 for adults and £1 for children.
Photo: Ayla Fazioli from Pexels