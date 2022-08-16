'Bigger and better' Daventry Farmers’ Market to return next month for third year

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Farmer’s Market in Daventry is set to be “bigger and better” when it returns for the third year next month.

Daventry Town Council will host the event on September 17 where there will be an array of stalls set up along Daventry High Street, Bowen Square, Foundry Walk and Sheaf Street.

A spokesman for the town council said: “This year’s speciality food market aims to be bigger and better with stalls all the way around the town plus added free family fun entertainment.

Daventry Farmers' Market will be "bigger and better" this year, according to organisers.

“All activities are free, and everyone is welcome to attend this hugely popular one day event.”

The spokesman added that there will be a “carefully curated roster of independent stallholders, selling unique culinary related gifts and treats alongside an assortment of yummy food and drink vendors too”.