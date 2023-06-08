Beer Day Britain: 10 Northamptonshire pubs with stunning beer gardens
The UK's national beer day returns to the nation for the eighth year in a row, following its launch in 2015.
Join the National Cheers To Beer event on June 15 at 7 pm when people throughout the country raise a glass and say 'Cheers to Beer'.
To celebrate the great annual event on Friday, we have compiled a list of the best beer gardens and pubs in the county for you. Let’s celebrate it together and grab some of the best drinks in Northamptonshire.
We have made the selections based on our readers’ opinions and popular choices in the community Facebook group’s comments sections.
Remember to ask your local pub or brewery about what they are planning for the celebration.
Thank you for your feedback. Happy Beer Day Britain!
Here are 10 of the best beer gardens and pubs in the area, according to you: