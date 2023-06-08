News you can trust since 1869
Beer Day Britain: 10 Northamptonshire pubs with stunning beer gardens

Enjoy the sunshine with a drink in beautiful surroundings.
Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 8th Jun 2023, 16:59 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 16:59 BST

The UK's national beer day returns to the nation for the eighth year in a row, following its launch in 2015.

Join the National Cheers To Beer event on June 15 at 7 pm when people throughout the country raise a glass and say 'Cheers to Beer'.

To celebrate the great annual event on Friday, we have compiled a list of the best beer gardens and pubs in the county for you. Let’s celebrate it together and grab some of the best drinks in Northamptonshire.

We have made the selections based on our readers’ opinions and popular choices in the community Facebook group’s comments sections.

Remember to ask your local pub or brewery about what they are planning for the celebration.

Thank you for your feedback. Happy Beer Day Britain!

Here are 10 of the best beer gardens and pubs in the area, according to you:

In Dark Lane, Braunston. You can call them on 01788 891900.

1. The Admiral Nelson

In Dark Lane, Braunston. You can call them on 01788 891900. Photo: The Admiral Nelson

On St. James Street, Daventry. You can call them on 01327 560166.

2. The George

On St. James Street, Daventry. You can call them on 01327 560166. Photo: The George

In Welton, Daventry. You can call them on 01327 702820.

3. The White Horse

In Welton, Daventry. You can call them on 01327 702820. Photo: The White Horse

On High Street, Daventry. You can call them on 01327 368247.

4. The Lion

On High Street, Daventry. You can call them on 01327 368247. Photo: The Lion

