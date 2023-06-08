Enjoy the sunshine with a drink in beautiful surroundings.

The UK's national beer day returns to the nation for the eighth year in a row, following its launch in 2015.

Join the National Cheers To Beer event on June 15 at 7 pm when people throughout the country raise a glass and say 'Cheers to Beer'.

To celebrate the great annual event on Friday, we have compiled a list of the best beer gardens and pubs in the county for you. Let’s celebrate it together and grab some of the best drinks in Northamptonshire.

We have made the selections based on our readers’ opinions and popular choices in the community Facebook group’s comments sections.

Remember to ask your local pub or brewery about what they are planning for the celebration.

Thank you for your feedback. Happy Beer Day Britain!

Here are 10 of the best beer gardens and pubs in the area, according to you:

1 . The Admiral Nelson In Dark Lane, Braunston. You can call them on 01788 891900. Photo: The Admiral Nelson Photo Sales

2 . The George On St. James Street, Daventry. You can call them on 01327 560166. Photo: The George Photo Sales

3 . The White Horse In Welton, Daventry. You can call them on 01327 702820. Photo: The White Horse Photo Sales

4 . The Lion On High Street, Daventry. You can call them on 01327 368247. Photo: The Lion Photo Sales

