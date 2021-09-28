Barbecue masterclass at stunning Northamptonshire vineyard is ultimate treat for meat lovers

On the menu will be a wood-fired breakfast, lunch of salmon smoked over cedarwood planks and lamb doughnuts for dinner, along with plenty of tasty snacks throughout the day

Summer nights may be on their way out but barbecue buffs can keep the fire burning bright with a meat lovers masterclass overlooking a Northamptonshire beauty spot.

A former working vineyard overlooking Pitsford Reservoir will be transformed into an outdoor cooking retreat as part of the event staged by the award-winning Burnt Lemon Chefs – giving fans of flame-grilling the perfect platform to show off their culinary prowess and pick up some new tips along the way.

Guests will learn to cook over specialist Japanese bincho-tan charcoal, on a wood-fired asado oven and using a Kamado Joe barbeque, while they will help butcher a whole lamb, practice salt-baking techniques and use premium wagyu beef and shellfish as part of the gourmet extravaganza.

James Peck, owner of Burnt Lemon Chefs, said: “We know how much people love a BBQ but this is taking it to a whole new level. It’s all about having fun and maximising the flavour of quality ingredients.

“We can’t wait to show off this incredible space overlooking Pitsford Reservoir, and getting people back to nature using centuries-old techniques. We’ll be foraging in the hedgerows, woodland inspired cocktails will be available and we’ll sit down and enjoy everything that we cook throughout the day.

“It’s perfect for anyone that considers themselves a bit of a BBQ King and wants to level up their grilling game ahead of next summer so they can throw the perfect party for family and friends.”

The event, held in partnership with Bell’s of Northampton, will be staged at The Old Wood Yard in Brixworth on October 15, 16 and 17, with a maximum of 40 places available per day. Tickets cost £100 per person, or £80 per person for groups of six or more. Corporate bookings are available upon request while vegetarian options are available, although the focus of the day will be on meat cooking.