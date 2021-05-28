Bank Holiday Weekend: Home and garden fair at Northampton's Holdenby House

The Home and Garden Fair at Holdenby House.

The Home and Garden Fair is making a comeback to one of Northampton's historic houses over the bank holiday weekend.

The grounds of Holdenby House will see the return of its Home and Garden Fair from Saturday, May 29 to Monday, May 31 from 10am to 5pm each day.

Held in open marquees around the glorious Grade I listed gardens, the show is a great opportunity for visitors to buy from specialists in homeware, gardens, furniture, crafts, gifts, accessories, clothing, artwork and children's toys.

Show organiser, Cliff Bloomfield, said: “Battenburg Events are really excited to be organising the Holdenby Home & Garden Fair. This will be our first event in 18 months, having had to cancel all of last year’s events, some at short notice.

"It has been a surreal experience, almost like waking up from a long slumber, making contact with our traders and contractors most of whom have also done no work. Everybody is excited to meet up with our customers particularly at such a lovely venue as Holdenby.”

There will be over 40 exhibitors showcasing their products and services as well as a 'Gardening Question Time' with BBC Radio Northampton's resident gardening expert Johnnie Amos, heritage gardener Michael Brown and Holdenby's head gardener Mat Hughes. This will be an opportunity for visitors to learn from the experts and bring along plant cuttings for identification or advice.

Visitors will be also be able to enjoy guided tours of Holdenby's magnificent gardens and the Icarus Falconry Centre will be giving a full flying display every afternoon starring their majestic birds of prey.

There will be a free Cookery Theatre featuring local chefs with cooking tips and recipes, which will be a good opportunity for budding cooks to learn from the experts. The Fine Food marquee features specialist suppliers offering delicious foods with an emphasis on quality of taste and using fine ingredients.

Visitors will be able to grab light lunches, afternoon teas and homemade cakes from Connie's Travelling Tea Room and other selected caterers. Healy's Bar will also be open for alcoholic beverages.

Covid rulings mean that Holdenby House itself with not be open for viewing and there will be hand sanitising stations, regular cleaning and additional space that will allow for social distancing. Masks are, however, not compulsory because the event is outdoors. Dogs are also welcome.

Tickets - including entrance to the event and gardens of Holdenby House - are priced at £8.50 for adults, £7.50 for concessions (60+) and accompanied children under the age of 16 are free of charge.