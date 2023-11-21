Badby Inter-Club Challenge Trophy...WINNERS!
This is an annual competition which has been running since 1993. This year there were 9 camera clubs involved in the competition and I am pleased to report that Daventry Photographic Society won the trophy this year.
We were presented with the trophy on the evening. This photo is was taken last Tuesday night at our regular club night and shows Bee; Christine; Linda and Colin from the club.
Daventry Photographic Society meet on a Tuesday evening at 7.30pm at Mayfield Sports Club on the Timken Estate in Daventry. See our website www.daventryphotographicsociety.co.uk for more details about the club.