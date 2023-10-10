Apples, Pears and Plants raise money for local charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This was a joint event organised by Cotton End Park and the Long Buckby District & Gardening Club.

Over 115kg of heritage fruit from the Community Orchard at Cotton End Park, with fruit from other orchards in the village, were given away.

Visitors were asked for a donation towards the upkeep of the park. Long Buckby Gardening Club had a fabulous sale of bulbs, at very competitive prices, and also a plant stall. Half the proceeds from the plant stall were donated to Cotton End Park

Brenda Swiestowska and Gill Priest selling bulbs

The weather was summery, and there was a real buzz in the Market Place. All the fruit went in the first hour.

Among the many visitors was Bernie Keith, the celebrity presenter on BBC Radio Northampton. As a former resident of Long Buckby, he said, ’It is great to be back, seeing old friends, sampling vintage apples and buying bulbs for my garden.’

Brenda Swiestowska, Secretary of the Long Buckby Gardening Club, said, ’We are delighted to have organised this joint event with Cotton End Park, and our bulbs and plants have been very popular.’

