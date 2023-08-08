A team of volunteers provides a free community food bank at Daventry Town Football Club

A team of volunteers work to provide food and support to the local community.

The team operates a Community Food Bank and identifies individuals in need in collaboration with local community support groups and through anonymous nominations.

The food bank can be found at the Daventry Town Football Club House, on Browns Road, Daventry.

Since forming in 1886, Daventry Town Football Club (FC) has remained consistent in their commitment to football, the town, and their role in the community.

Steve Tubb, 65, chairman of the Daventry Town FC, said: “We are so much more than just a football club.”

The Daventry Town FC’s food bank project started nine months ago. Currently, the Community Hub provides monthly assistance to more than 60 households.

The non-referral Community Hub provides a free food bank service to anyone in the local community who requires assistance or support.

“We can appreciate that for some people it is difficult as it is,” said Steve.

Their community task force works with local agencies, such as emergency housing and crisis centres, to help vulnerable people when needed.

The facility has food donated by local supermarkets, such as Crick’s Tesco’s distribution centre, as well as funding support from local businesses, community donations and volunteers.

The Community Food Bank is open every Tuesday and Thursday, from 11am to 3pm, and Friday, from 5pm to 7pm. Special deliveries are available for the community in special circumstances.