A new event for Northamptonshire schools’ children: ‘We are promoting ability rather than disability’

The specialist sports day for children with special educational needs and disabilities is going to provide a range of sporting opportunities for everyone.

The Sports Ability Festival is going to provide a range of sporting opportunities for children and young people from Daventry and South Northamptonshire schools.

The coaches from local community clubs are going to be leading the sessions and signpost further opportunities and local clubs the children could explore after the event.

The specialist sports day for children with special educational needs and disabilities is going to be held across two venues in Daventry.

There is an indoor event for wheelchair users at Daventry Leisure Centre and an outdoor event for more able-bodied students at the Daventry and District Sports Club.

The event is set to start midday on Friday, July 16, and finish around 3pm.

Toni Tull, 40, project manager at Northamptonshire Sport, said:

“This is the first time we’ve run this event. We’re hoping if it’s successful that it’s something we can roll out every year”

Toni has been working for Northamptonshire Sport for five years.

“I have a background in special needs. Giving every child an opportunity to excel in sports is something that I'm quite passionate about,” said Toni.

The focus of the event is going to be on children’s abilities and activities tailored to their needs.

“It’s an area that we would like to develop and give opportunities to the children from local, primary, secondary schools, and special needs schools,” said Toni.

Parents are invited to view the event and cheer the children.

“Children sign on the event via their schools,” said Toni.

The indoor event includes wheelchair rugby, basketball, table cricket, kurling, and boccia. Specialist wheelchairs will be provided for the children.

Sports such as rugby, athletics, squash, table tennis, bowls and archery are set to be played at the outdoor event.

There will also be a ‘Come and Try’ area with mini-challenges in tri-golf, boccia, and baseball.

The activities will be led by volunteers from the local community clubs at the Daventry and District Sports Club.

“Come and have some fun. We are promoting ability rather than disability,” said Toni.