News you can trust since 1869
Register
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

21 things to do with kids in Northamptonshire this October half term and Halloween

Whether it is spooky train rides or pumpkin picking, there is plenty to do in the county this October
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 5th Oct 2023, 16:33 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 11:34 BST

Both Halloween and October half term are just around the corner, and that means a whole week of trying to keep the kids entertained.

Luckily, there are plenty of places across Northamptonshire that are planning spooky events for either the whole of October or half term week.

From spooky train rides, to fancy dress at soft play, there is something for everyone – and even events that will keep the big kids happy too!

Below are 21 activities to with the kids in Northamptonshire this October half term and Halloween.

There is plenty to do in the county this spooky season...

1. Things to do in Northamptonshire this Halloween

There is plenty to do in the county this spooky season... Photo: Various

Photo Sales
The Brixworth farm is open for pumpkin picking on every weekend in October. A golden pumpkin will be hidden in the field every day. Whoever finds the pumpkin will win a £20 Amazon voucher. The pumpkin patch has free entry, free parking, a free play area and a free animal viewing area.

2. Pumpkin picking at Sunshine Farm

The Brixworth farm is open for pumpkin picking on every weekend in October. A golden pumpkin will be hidden in the field every day. Whoever finds the pumpkin will win a £20 Amazon voucher. The pumpkin patch has free entry, free parking, a free play area and a free animal viewing area. Photo: Facebook/Sunshine Farm

Photo Sales
The Northampton village farm says this year's pumpkin patch is their 'biggest ever'. The patch will be open every weekend in October and everyday from October 20 to October 29, to cover half term. There is also a play patch and a maze for kids to enjoy. Visit the farm's website to book tickets.

3. Pumpkin picking at Overstone Grange Farm

The Northampton village farm says this year's pumpkin patch is their 'biggest ever'. The patch will be open every weekend in October and everyday from October 20 to October 29, to cover half term. There is also a play patch and a maze for kids to enjoy. Visit the farm's website to book tickets. Photo: Overstone Grange Farm

Photo Sales
The fun fair will be take place on Saturday October 14 and Sunday October 15, and then from October 21 to October 31. There will be ghostly fun fair games, from find the key, frog flinger, duck range, ball in a bucket, spin the wheel to win a prize and more. There will also be apple bobbing and an autumn nature trail. The pick your own pumpkin patch will be open from October 14 to October 31.

4. Halloween fun fair and pumpkin picking at Mini Meadows Farm

The fun fair will be take place on Saturday October 14 and Sunday October 15, and then from October 21 to October 31. There will be ghostly fun fair games, from find the key, frog flinger, duck range, ball in a bucket, spin the wheel to win a prize and more. There will also be apple bobbing and an autumn nature trail. The pick your own pumpkin patch will be open from October 14 to October 31. Photo: Facebook/Mini Meadows Farm

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Northamptonshire