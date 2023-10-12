18 things to do with kids in Northamptonshire this October half term and Halloween

Whether it is spooky train rides or pumpkin picking, there is plenty to do in the county this October
Both Halloween and October half term are just around the corner, and that means a whole week of trying to keep the kids entertained.
Luckily, there are plenty of places across Northamptonshire that are planning spooky events for either the whole of October or half term week.
From spooky train rides, to fancy dress at soft play, there is something for everyone – and even events that will keep the big kids happy too!
Below are 18 activities to with the kids in Northamptonshire this October half term and Halloween.
1. Things to do in Northamptonshire this Halloween
There is plenty to do in the county this spooky season... Photo: Various
2. Pumpkin picking at Overstone Grange Farm
The Northampton village farm says this year's pumpkin patch is their 'biggest ever'.
The patch will be open every weekend in October and everyday from October 20 to October 29, to cover half term.
There is also a play patch and a maze for kids to enjoy.
Visit the farm's website to book tickets. Photo: Overstone Grange Farm
3. Witches' Spooktacular at Delapré Abbey
There is loads on throughout the month of October at Delapré Abbey, including fun activities for kids and spookier ones for adults.
On certain days in the month, children will be able to take part in a witches' hat trail. There are also Halloween decoration workshops and Preacher the Storyteller will be back over half term.
Finally, Delapré's Spooktacular returns with a witches-theme at the end of half term.
Visit the Delapré Abbey's website to find out more about the activities. Photo: Submitted
4. Pumpkin Farm Spooktacular at Wappenham Farm
The farm, near Towcester, has a whole host of activities going on this October, including a spooky trail, pumpkin picking and a Halloween shop.
There will also be face painting and pottery painting on offer, and refreshments in the tipi cafe.
Visit the farm's website for more information. Photo: Facebook/Wappenham Farm