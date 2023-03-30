13 egg-cellent things to do in Northamptonshire to keep your kids entertained this Easter

4 . Chocolate afternoon tea at Fawsley Hall

Available from April 1 to April 16, the chocolate afternoon tea is one for the kids and the adults. The hotel’s website says: “What better way to celebrate Easter than with all things chocolate? Chocolate lovers will not want to miss out on this limited edition afternoon tea. A dark chocolate brownie, white chocolate pot and passion fruit with white chocolate cheesecake are just some of the treats to tuck in to.” Visit Fawsley Hall’s website to book. Photo: JPI