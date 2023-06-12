Cluck cluck. Brackley Chicken Run is here and it is eggspected to take over the town.

Everyone is welcome to the annual event on June 18 at Brackley Park.

The race is set to start at 10.15am. The participants will run in categories for both women and men of all ages.

11th Brackley Chicken Run event on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Brackley Running Club prepared new prizes for the winners.

Julian Chronicle, 54, part of the Chicken Run organising committee and chairman of the Brackley Running Club, said:

“It’s a friendly and popular local event that welcomes runners of all abilities.”

The ten-kilometre multi-terrain track is set to start in the town’s High Street, follow through the village of Turweston, and return to finish at Brackley Park.

“It’s a nice quiet country course. We will have a water station out on the course as well,” said Julian.

Julian joined the club in 2017 and volunteered for the event throughout the years.

“For runners themselves, people normally run in their standard running gear. There is no requirement,” said Julian.

This year, all runners will receive a gym towel that folds up into a small pouch.

Brackley Running Club has prizes and awards prepared for men’s and ladies’ categories, under 18s, and local runners.

“Just as a bit of encouragement for locals to join in, we have a trophy for the first NN13-based runner home,” said Julian.

The event has an entry limit of 200 people. The online entry fee is £15 for affiliated runners and £17 for everybody else. People can turn up on the day to register and pay the £20 entrance fee.

“We are encouraging people if they want to enter on the day to get there as early as possible. Aim to get there at 9 o’clock,” said Julian.

Everyone is welcome to come along and cheer on the runners.

“It is always good if people want to come and spectate,” said Julian.