10 services and events taking place across West Northamptonshire on Remembrance Sunday

Remembrance Sunday (November 12) will see communities across the county come together to honour those who served and remember their sacrifice.
Whether you are based in Northampton, or in villages elsewhere in West Northamptonshire, there will be a service close to you, if you want to pay your respects.
Below are details of 10 Remembrance Sunday events taking place across West Northamptonshire.
A service will be held at All Saints Church and the Memorial Gardens on Sunday, November 12. The church service will start at 10am followed by a service and wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial at 11am. There will then be a military parade past the Guildhall, where the salute will be taken, up St Giles Street, along Castillion Street, and ending on Derngate. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
Daventry Town Council and the Royal British Legion will lead the Remembrance Parade and Service on Sunday, November 12. The parade will step off at 10.30am outside Argos in Daventry High Street. The parade will process along the High Street to the War Memorial via Abbey Street. Members of the public are invited to gather on the path opposite the War Memorial for a short service to include Roll of Honour, wreath-laying, the last post and 2-minute silence. The parade will then march to Holy Cross Church for a Remembrance Day service at 11.30am. The town will also host a short service on Armistice Day on Saturday, 11 November at 11am at the brick gazebo at the top of Sheaf Street, outside the Post Office. Photo: Google
St Lawrence Church will host a Remembrance service on Sunday November 12, starting at 10:50am. The Community Poppy Cascades are also up in the Garden of Remembrance, which is situated out the front of St Lawrence Church. Photo: Google