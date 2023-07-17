10 Northamptonshire days out for all the family to do this summer holiday

2 . Northampton Sports

Northampton boasts a great sporting selection of elite rugby, football and cricket sides. Looking to get the children into sports? Getting down to the local sides is the perfect place to start. Summer is the season of cricket and Northamptonshire County Cricket Club is well worth paying a visit to. The side play their cricket at the County Ground in Abington Avenue and have fixtures up until the end of September. Later in the summer, Northampton Town FC will begin their season in League One after their promotion. It is an exciting time to be a Cobblers fan as the side seek to cement their position in the division. Northampton pride themselves on being a family club and the East stand of the Sixfields stadium has a family section where younger supporters tend to sit. Photo: Submitted