News you can trust since 1869
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

10 exciting events taking place this weekend in Northamptonshire

From Pride, to a Highland Gathering – there is a wide variety of events on this weekend
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:15 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 14:16 BST

If you are looking for something to do this weekend, you are not short of options in Northamptonshire.

Friday July 7, Saturday July 8 and Sunday July 9 are busy days for the county’s events calendar this year.

From an international sporting event, to music and comedy gigs, to local business events and pride, there really is something for everyone.

Here are ten events taking place across Northamptonshire this weekend.

(If you are hosting an event this weekend, which is not included in our round-up, please email [email protected]).

There is plenty to do in the county this weekend...

1. What's on in Northamptonshire this weekend

There is plenty to do in the county this weekend... Photo: Various

Photo Sales
UB40 ft Ali Campbell will play Summertime Live at Delapre Abbey this summer on Friday (July 7).

2. UB40 ft Ali Campbell

UB40 ft Ali Campbell will play Summertime Live at Delapre Abbey this summer on Friday (July 7). Photo: Ali Campbell

Photo Sales
Northampton Pride will take place on Saturday (July 8) across the town. The event will kick off with a parade starting at 11am starting in Abington Street. The parade will make its way to the University of Northampton Waterside campus where there will be an afternoon and evening of entertainment.

3. Northampton Pride 2023

Northampton Pride will take place on Saturday (July 8) across the town. The event will kick off with a parade starting at 11am starting in Abington Street. The parade will make its way to the University of Northampton Waterside campus where there will be an afternoon and evening of entertainment. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Duston Village Bakery held its first 'Duston Market' in May 2023. The event is now a monthly event. July's event will take place on Saturday (July 8) in the car park of Duston Village Bakery, from 9am - 3pm. Businesses lined up include FlossBox, Friars Farm, Mint and Dove and more.

4. Duston Market

Duston Village Bakery held its first 'Duston Market' in May 2023. The event is now a monthly event. July's event will take place on Saturday (July 8) in the car park of Duston Village Bakery, from 9am - 3pm. Businesses lined up include FlossBox, Friars Farm, Mint and Dove and more. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Northamptonshire