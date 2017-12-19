Review - Aladdin at Royal & Derngate, Northampton

Aladdin at the Royal & Derngate is the perfect panto to get you in the Christmas spirit.

The show delivers an entertaining, comical and full of energy performance with great stage sets, pyrotechnics and the magic carpet ride.

Aladdin played by Jaymi Hensley is wonderful and a favourite with the audience. The songs (including one by Union J) are fantastic and have the audience singing along.

Princess Jasmine played by Zoë George is a huge favourite with the audience. The beautiful outfits and the great song choices were well received and thoroughly entertaining.

Shelia Ferguson plays the Scheherazade, Spirit of the Ring and is fantastic with the magic, the beautiful costumes and the entertainment throughout.

Wishee Washee played by Kev Orleans is hilarious, the jokes and the entertainment throughout and the laughter continued throughout the show. The jokes were relevant and had children and adults bursting with laughter. There is lots of audience participation which is great for the younger children.

Widow Twankey who plays Aladdin’s mother is brilliant with the jokes the energy and the amazing outfits, especially the vanish outfit!

Abanazar played by Paul Nicholas plays the perfect part of the villain with the evil plans, spells and with all the boos and heckles from the audience.

The tongue twister scene with Wishee Washee, Widow Twankey and Abanazar about ‘short sleeves shirt’ was fantastic and had rounds of applause from everyone.

The magic lamp and the genie are done so well and the special effects throughout really made this panto magical.

Aladdin was brilliant for the entire family and everyone in the audience seemed to love it. Well worth watching!

Aladdin can be seen until December 31. For tickets visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk