The Masked Singer: will there be a season seven? ITV renewal latest
- The Masked Singer has just crowned its winner for 2025.
- ITV’s hit show has finished its sixth season.
- But will the series be back for more?
The Masked Singer ended its epic season six final with a tease for the future. ITV’s hit competition crowned its winner for 2025 in Pufferfish.
Before the credits rolled tonight (February 15), Giant Joel reappeared and hinted at the show returning for another series. You might be wondering if the series has been renewed yet or not.
Recap everything that happened in the final of The Masked Singer 2025 - including who was under the Pufferfish, Dressed Crab and Wolf masks. Also see all of the celebrities in the cast for this year, now the line-up has been revealed.
ITV has confirmed the future of its hit competition. Here’s all you need to know:
Will The Masked Singer return for a seventh series?
The Masked Singer started life in Korea and became a major hit after a US version arrived, before ITV brought the concept over to the UK and launched its own British spin-off back in early 2020. It has proved to be a massive hit for the broadcaster and has now aired six seasons, as well as numerous Christmas specials.
In its 2025 final, the show also teased its future - with the reappearance of Giant Joel. Deadline reported last October that ITV has renewed The Masked Singer for season six and seven.
Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment & Daytime Commissioning, ITV said: “The Masked Singer is one of the nation’s best loved entertainment shows and we are delighted that viewers will get to enjoy a further two series. We’ve seen some of music and TV’s biggest names masquerading in giant colourful, crazy costumes and the next two series promise to be even bigger.”
So if you are worried about the show disappearing from your screens, those fears can be set aside. A date for season seven will be announced in due course.
When could The Masked Singer season seven start?
ITV has tended to release just one full season of The Masked Singer each year, since its debut back in 2020. But it does often return over the Christmas season, so a special could be on the cards for later in the year.
Based on the release schedule of previous seasons, fans can expect season seven to likely start in early January 2026. But we will update this article when ITV makes any further announcements.
