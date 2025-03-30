The Great Celebrity Bake Off cast: who is on the Channel 4 special this week? Full list
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Channel 4’s special celebrity version of GBBO is back.
- A fresh group of stars are heading into the famous tent.
- But who is on the line-up this week?
The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer is back and a brand new group of stars are heading into the famous tent. Four more familiar faces will be featured in this week’s episode.
They will be taking on mini loaf cakes in the Signature and things get spicy in the Technical. In the Showstopper the celebrities reveal their hidden talent in choux in the Channel 4 show.
Listen now on Screen Babble: The Oscars - a year to forget? The White Lotus, Mystery Boxes and Harry Potter
But who are the stars competing this week? Here’s all you need to know:
What time is The Great Celebrity Bake Off on TV?
Having returned on Sunday March 23, the show will be back with its third episode today (March 30). It is set to start at 7.40pm and will run for 80 minutes, finishing at 9pm.
Viewers can watch it on Channel 4/ HD as it airs live. It will also be available to watch on catch up later via the broadcaster’s on demand service by the same name.
Who are the stars on the show today?
The third batch of celebrities are heading into the famous tent this weekend. It includes: TV presenter and broadcaster Kate Garraway, Actor, writer and director Gbemisola Ikumelo, Comedian Phil Wang, plus Actress, writer and comedian Sophie Willan.
The first episode saw broadcasters Chris and Rosie Ramsey, as well as sibling TV presenters and property experts Scarlette and Stuart Douglas enter the tent. While in week two it was Sarah Beeny, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Roman Kemp, and Maxine Peake.
Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)
Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.
Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.
Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Speaking ahead of her appearance on the show, Kate Garraway said: “Baking is alchemy! So, I don’t think I’ve come out proving myself a Merlin, but I’m hoping not to be the wicked witch of the west.”
Who are the judges and presenters?
Hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will be on hand providing encouragement and tea during the three challenges, while judges Paul Hollywood and new face, Caroline Waldegrave OBE, will be setting three challenges for the Signature, Technical and Showstopper.
Caroline is the managing director of Leiths School of Food and Wine. She has also co-wrote a number of cookbooks including: Leiths Cookery Bible.
For more information on Stand Up to Cancer and how you can donate, visit the charity’s website here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.