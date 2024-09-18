Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everything you need to know about The Darkness tour and new album

The Darkness have announced a new album and a UK tour, as well as the lead track on the album, ‘The Longest Kiss’.

The artist presale will go live at 10am on Wednesday 25 September and general sale tickets for all dates will go on sale at 10am on Friday 27 September on Ticketmaster.

The tour itself begins on 7 March 2025 with a date at Regents Theatre in Ipswich, followed by Oxford, Swansea, Guildford, Kingston-upon-Hull, Liverpool, Wolverhampton, York, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Bristol, Portsmouth, Leicester, Cambridge and London. The London date will include special guests Ash.

Ash's Tim Wheeler says: "In 2004 we toured the UK’s arenas with The Darkness as ‘Permission to Land’ catapulted them into the big league. Next March, 21 years later, we will reunite to tear across Britain before an epic crescendo at Wembley Arena. We believe in a thing called Rock!"

The 17-date tour will coincide with the launch of the new album, Dreams on Toast, the band’s eighth.

Justin Hawkins, Dan Hawkins, Frankie Poullain and Rufus Tiger Taylor last toured the UK in 2021.

The band reached number one last week with ‘I believe in a thing called love’ after Taylor Swift was spotted singing the song with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Hawkins took to social media to thank the popstar, saying: ““A few weeks ago my daughter and I went to see Taylor Swift at the stadium in Zurich and the hospitality they showed us was extraordinary. They put us in a lovely VIP area, I had Chris Rock on one side, Roger Federer on the other side, I was dad of the year.

“It was a really heart-warming moment for me, and my little girl can’t wait to tell her friends at school. So thanks Taylor, thanks Travis, thanks everybody who enjoys tennis, that’s a really lovely start to the day. Nice one guys.”

Tickets for the tour will be on sale here.