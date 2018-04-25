Society perform opera classics in Daventry

Opera lovers will be well catered for in the latest concert by Daventry Choral Society.

Preparations are well under way for the show, which is coming to the town’s Holy Cross Church on Saturday, May 5.

The society will join forces with the renowned Orchestra da Camera and two top-quality soloists for a gala night featuring many of the best-loved operatic choruses and arias.

Soprano Helen Bailey will take the lead in the seductive Habanera from Carmen and in Gershwin’s Summertime.

Tenor Daniel Joy will be the soloist in Puccini’s Nessun Dorma, made famous by Luciano Pavarotti, and in the rousing La Donna e Mobile from Rigoletto.

The 70 strong chorus will take centre stage for a range of favourites, from the enchanting humming chorus from Madame Butterfly to the spectacular Triumphal March from Aida.

The Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves, almost a second Italian national anthem, is sure to be one of the highlights.

Martin Heath, chairman of Daventry Choral Society, said: “It’s quite a challenging programme which involves singing in several different languages, but we’re enjoying our rehearsals because there are so many familiar tunes which have stood the test of time.

“We’ve even had a vocal workshop with the international tenor Justin Lavender to help us with our opera technique.

“The gala will be a rare opportunity to see and hear 100 singers and instrumentalists performing some of the best opera music right here in Daventry.”

It will be a busy rest of the year for the society with another concert taking place in Braunston in July before returning to the Holy Cross Church in Daventry for the Christmas concert, which takes place in early December.

The choir’s musical director, Nicholas Scott-Burt, will be conducting May’s concert, which starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets, which include a glass of wine or fruit juice, cost £15 or £2 for students.

They are available by visiting www.daventrychoral.org.uk, where more information can be found, or by calling 01327 877923 and on the door, subject to availability.