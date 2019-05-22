slowthai announces ‘Bet Ya A £5er’ UK tour

Northampton rapper slowthai has today announced another UK tour and despite being at some of the UK’s best known venues, tickets are only £5.

May’s ‘99p Tour’ visited some of the country’s most intimate venues, but October’s ‘Bet Ya A £5er’ tour concludes at London’s iconic 5,000 capacity Brixton Academy which will be his biggest show to date.

Octobers Bet Ya A 5er tour concludes at Londons iconic 5,000 capacity Brixton Academy

On Friday, slowthai released his debut album Nothing Great About Britain to critical acclaim – across the board.

Ty said: “(I) started with a question that’s always bothered me, what makes home a home.

“They say it’s where the heart is, so I guess I feel at home every time I’m with you.

“I came from a broken home that moulded me and my only wish for a family, a desire I’ve tried to acquire my whole life and you are all my brothers, sisters, cousins, aunts and uncles.

“No matter what they say or think of me or you, you know what’s right.

“I made this for me and you, it’s a body of work that I’m proud of, it’s not for everybody, just the ones who need it.

“Welcome to my world where it’s subjective, contradictory and inadequate.”

October’s tour beings at Newcastle University on October 13, before heading to SWG3 in Glasgow, Manchester Academy, Bristol’s O2 Academy and finally London’s Brixton Academy on October 18.

Pre-sale tickets are sold out, but tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, May 24.

For more details, visit www.slowthai.com

slowthai speaks of his love for his hometown of Northampton on the eve of his album release