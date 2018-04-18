Sex Pistols Experience brings show to Daventry bar

A tribute to one of the leading bands of the 1970s will be coming to Daventry on Saturday night.

The Sex Pistols Experience will perform at Chasers Bar in New Street. They are one of the most highly regarded tribute acts and have toured across Europe and the USA.

It will be a chance for people to remember the original band that changed the British music scene forever,to revisit their youth. Classic songs God Save The Queen,Pretty Vacant and Anarchy in the UK will be included in the set.

Doors open from 8pm and tickets cost from £10. They are available from Chasers,Vital Saloon in Bowen Square or by calling 07734 144100.