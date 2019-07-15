See Hugh Jackman and Emily Blunt on a big screen at Daventry Country Park

Exciting family-favourite films can be watched on a big screen in Daventry next month with the return of the annual Family Cinema Day.

The ninth annual event is taking place on Saturday, August 3, at Daventry Country Park when families can enjoy the movies Peter Rabbit, Mary Poppins Returns and The Greatest Showman -- all for free.

The park’s Reservoir Café and J18 Street Food will run stalls on the day, offering a variety of hot and cold food and refreshments, though people are welcome to bring picnics and refreshments of their own.

There will also be a range of other stalls and children’s entertainment, including bouncy castles and face-painting, available for a small charge.

Gates open at 10.30am, with Peter Rabbit (certificate PG) being shown at 11am, Mary Poppins Returns (U) at 1pm and The Greatest Showman (PG) at 4pm.

The park's car park will be open as normal but is likely to fill quickly, so people are advised to walk to the park where possible, or make use of the free car park near the council offices in Lodge Road in town.

The day is being organised by Daventry District Council and is sponsored by housebuilder Crest Nicholson.

Councillor Alan Hills, the portfolio holder for community, culture and leisure at the district council, said: “The Family Cinema Day is one of the park’s most popular annual events and it’s wonderful to see so many families and friends coming together to enjoy a day of entertainment.

"We’ve got a great selection of films to suit people of all ages, so please join us for what promises to be another fantastic free event at our wonderful country park.”

For more information and updates, visit the website www.daventrydc.gov.uk/countrypark