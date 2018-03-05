Royal party with big screens to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding to be held in Northampton

A 'Best of British Party' to celebrate Prince Harry's Royal Wedding will take place in Northampton in May.

Prince Harry's Big Day will be hosted by Tom Hewer Catering at the Northampton County Cricket Ground.

It will take place on Saturday, May 19 from midday until 11pm.

The Best of British Party to celebrate Prince Harry's Royal Wedding to Megan Markle will include live music, fairground rides, face painting and a 'good old jolly British knees up'.

The wedding itself will be shown to guests on big screens at the ground.

Adult tickets to the event cost £10 and £5 for children.

Prince Harry's Big Day will be held at the Northants County Cricket Club

For tickets and more information click here