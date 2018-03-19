Review - Shrek the Musical

If you are looking for a fun filled family musical, then Shrek is a great choice.

This is based on the DreamWorks classic film about the loveable ogre Shrek.

The start of the show doesn't disappoint as it opens with a large animated story book with the characters being brought to life with great special effects.

The story begins with Shrek played by Steffan Harri and the hilarious Donkey played by Marcus Ayton (who has the voice perfected) who begin on their adventure to rescue Princess Fiona played by Laura Main from her guarded tower. This fairytale is not your average, twisted and full of singing and entertainment throughout.

Princess Fiona is not the typical fairytale princess and has lots of humour throughout the show. The vulnerability of her character doesn't show until the end when she reveals who she really is and doesn't want to marry Lord Farquard.

Lord Farquard played by Samuel Holmes really stole the show for us. He has mini legs and has to navigate his way around the stage and perform the dance routines on his knees which has the audience in hysterical laughter. His wit and jokes are brilliant throughout and really makes him a standout character.

The songs performed by the fairytale characters with the animatronic gingerbread man were funny and fantastic and the special effects were really well done and helped brought the classic film to life.

The sets, costumes and special effects throughout the performance are fantastic and resemble the well loved and classic characters from the film. The music is fantastic with the songs being performed to great dance routines and the different special effects being used had the audience captivated.

The dragon in particular had the audience gasping with the movements the eyes and how she was brought to life so well.

Shrek and Donkey soon realise that Princess Fiona isn't as she first seems and reveals that she is intact also an ogre herself with the transformation from Princess Fiona to the ogre being done really well and had the children asking "how did she do that"!

The final wedding scene is brilliant and involves all the characters and has everyone singing along to I'm a Believer. This is lots of fun for all the family to enjoy and Shrek and Princess Fiona get their happy ever after.

Shrek can be seen at Northampton's Royal & Derngate until Sunday March 25. Tickets for the show can be booked by calling the box office on 0844 871 7652 or by clicking here.