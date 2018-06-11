Review - Guys and Dolls at Kilworth House Theatre

It is summertime - and Kilworth House presents it's first outdoor musical - Guys and Dolls.

We are in Broadway at a time when the card game called crap was illegal but there are punters galore and our brilliant hustler Nathan (Daniel Robinson) is trying to get a game going. As well as all his dealings there is Adelaide (Holy Dale Spencer) his long time suffering fiancee of 14 years!! to appease.

The setting is in a local area - gambling - Mindy's restaurant - Hot Box night club and the Save a Soul Mission. To secure a venue Nathan has to pay a fee upfront and with no money he bets Sky (Simon Thomas) he cannot take a doll - Sarah Brown (Harriet Jones) the mission leader - to Havannah for lunch. Sky cannot turn this down and he in turn pledges to Sarah to bring gamblers to a meeting. Of course none of this goes smoothly.

The Hot Box girls are stunning - fellows watch for the beginning of the second act TAKE BACK YOUR MINK. Nathan and Adelaide are such fun - he reminds me of Del Boy in Fools and Horses - and with Sky and Sarah they find love in the end. The singing is strong with Adelaide's performance standing out. The whole show was truly brilliant and the audience gave their approval with endless applause.

The show runs until 8 July 2018 and you will leave with a smile on your face!

Tickets for the show can be booked by visiting www.kilworthhousetheatre.co.uk.