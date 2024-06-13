Reading Festival 2024: Set and stage times announced as Richfield Avenue event draws closer

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson
Published 13th Jun 2024, 10:47 BST
  • Reading Festival is only 75 days away as Bramham Park repairs for revellers again
  • This year’s festival is headlined by Blink 182, Fred Again… and Liam Gallagher
  • Festival Republic have released set and stage times for the Southern-based festival so you can start your planning

The set and stage times for this year’s Reading Festival have been revealed.

Festival Republic dropped both the times for this year's festivals in Leeds and Reading, alongside a couple of additional artists announced for the festival including Dasha, Alfie Templeman, Arxx and Nxdia.

Those main stage times have also been accompanied by a full rundown of who is playing on the BBC Introducing Stage this year, offering festival revellers the chance to jump on a number of musical bandwagons before those artists “blow up,” offering you the chance to say you saw them on a smaller stage before they headlined a major festival.

The campsite to Little John's Farm on Richfield Avenue is set to open on August 19 2024, while the main event all begins in the main arena at 12:00pm on Friday, with that evening’s headliner Blink 182 no doubt ready to set the tone for the rest of the weekend with their pop-punk anthems “What’s My Age Again,” “First Date” and their more sombre efforts from their self-titled album including “I Miss You.

Anything can happen at Leeds and Reading Festival, so expect some surprises in the weeks to come also. But before then, what’s the current line-up for Reading Festival 2024?

Reading Festival 2024 - full set and stage times

Information correct as of June 13 2024 and sourced from the official Leeds and Reading Festival app available on Android and iOS.

Friday 21 August

Main Stage

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 performs during the fourth day of the Estereo Picnic music Festival in Bogota, Colombia on March 24, 2024. (Photo by Juan Pablo Pino / AFP)Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 performs during the fourth day of the Estereo Picnic music Festival in Bogota, Colombia on March 24, 2024. (Photo by Juan Pablo Pino / AFP)
Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 performs during the fourth day of the Estereo Picnic music Festival in Bogota, Colombia on March 24, 2024. (Photo by Juan Pablo Pino / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images
  • 12:00: Dasha
  • 12:55: Seb Lowe
  • 13:45: Knee Cap
  • 14:35: The K’s
  • 15:40: Neck Deep
  • 16:45: Spiritbox
  • 18:00 Two Door Cinema Club
  • 19:25: Gerry Cinnamon
  • 21:20: Blink 182

Chevron Stage

  • 13:25: Ledstaytrill
  • 14:20: Simone
  • 15:15: Killowen
  • 16:10: SOTA
  • 17:25: Kenya Grace
  • 18:30: Denzel Curry
  • 19:55: Bou
  • 21:35: The Prodigy

BBC Radio 1 Stage

  • 12:10: Frozemode
  • 13:00: Kid Brunswick
  • 13:50: Chinchilla
  • 14:50: G Flip
  • 15:50: Flo
  • 16:50: Teddy Swims
  • 17:55: Confidence Man
  • 19:15: David Kushner
  • 20:50: Jorja Smith

Festival Republic Stage

  • 12:00: Big Special
  • 12:50: The Oozes
  • 13:45: Spiritual Champ
  • 14:40: Lambrini Girls
  • 15:35: Bad Nerves
  • 16:40: Mannequin Pussy
  • 17:45: Loveless
  • 18:50: The Amity Affliction
  • 20:10: Neck Deep

BBC Introducing Stage

  • 12:00: Carsick
  • 12:55: Disgusting Sisters
  • 13:50: Ne-O
  • 14:45: Jodie Langford
  • 15:40:Ellur
  • 16:35: Beren Oivia
  • 18:25: Iyamah
  • 19:20: Soft Launch
  • 20:15: South Arcade

Saturday 22nd August

Main Stage

Fred Again.. is set to close out Reading Festival 2024 on Saturday night as he headlines the main stage at Richfield Avenue. (Credit: Fred Again..)Fred Again.. is set to close out Reading Festival 2024 on Saturday night as he headlines the main stage at Richfield Avenue. (Credit: Fred Again..)
Fred Again.. is set to close out Reading Festival 2024 on Saturday night as he headlines the main stage at Richfield Avenue. (Credit: Fred Again..) | Fred Again..
  • 12:00: Zino Vinci
  • 12:50: Courting
  • 13:40: Dead Poet Society
  • 14:30: The Last Dinner Party
  • 15:40: Bleachers
  • 16:55: Fontaines D.C.
  • 18:10: RAYE
  • 19:40: Lana Del Rey
  • 21:35: Fred Again..

Chevron Stage

  • 11:55: Efan
  • 13:05: DJ Jackum
  • 14:00: A Little Sound
  • 14:55: 4am Kru
  • 16:00 Goddard.
  • 17:15: Digga D
  • 18:15: Barry Can’t Swim
  • 19:50: Sonny Fodera

BBC Radio 1 Stage

  • 13:05: Swim School
  • 13:55: New West
  • 14:45: Bears In Trees
  • 15:35: Zach Templar
  • 16:35: Jessie Murph
  • 17:40: Wunderhorse
  • 18:35: The Beaches
  • 19:35: Overmond
  • 20:50: Skraptz
  • 21:55: The Wombats

Festival Republic Stage

  • 12:00: Thxsomch
  • 12:50: Dead Pony
  • 13:40: Thus Love
  • 14:30: The Scratch
  • 15:20: Yours Truly
  • 16:10: Militarie Gun
  • 17:00: Deijuvhs
  • 17:50: Dream Wife
  • 18:40: Kid Kapichi
  • 19:40: Loathe
  • 20:45: Viagra Boys

BBC Introducing Stage

  • 12:00: Arxx
  • 13:50: Jayahadadream
  • 14:45: Sun King
  • 15:40: Nina Arya
  • 16:35: Bottle Rockets
  • 1825: Douvelle19
  • 19:20: Noisy
  • 20:15: Aziya

Sunday 23 August

Main Stage

Liam Gallagher performs during a concert at the South of the Sun festival in Soendermarken in Copenhagen, on June 10, 2022. (Photo by Emil Helms / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP)Liam Gallagher performs during a concert at the South of the Sun festival in Soendermarken in Copenhagen, on June 10, 2022. (Photo by Emil Helms / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP)
Liam Gallagher performs during a concert at the South of the Sun festival in Soendermarken in Copenhagen, on June 10, 2022. (Photo by Emil Helms / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima
  • 12:00: The Luka State
  • 12:50: Corella
  • 13:40: Crawlers
  • 14:35: Bru-C
  • 15:40 Renee Rapp
  • 16:50 Pendulum
  • 18:05: 21 Savage
  • 19:35: Catfish and The Bottlemen
  • 21:00: Liam Gallagher

Chevron Stage

  • 13:50: Mette
  • 14:45: Jaguar
  • 15:55: Danny Howards
  • 17:10: Kenny Beats
  • 18:25: Dom Dolla
  • 19:40: Nia Archives
  • 21:00: Skrillex

BBC Radio 1 Stage

  • 12:15: Felix Ames
  • 13:05: Alfie Templeman
  • 13:55: Good Neighbours
  • 14:50: Destroy Boys
  • 15:50: James Marriott
  • 16:55: Artemas
  • 18:00: Jesse
  • 19:10: Ashnikko
  • 20:40: Beabadoobee

Festival Republic Stage

  • 12:00: Talk Show
  • 12:50: Bradley Simpson
  • 13:40: Paris Paloma
  • 15:20: Kingfishr
  • 16:10:  Mackenzy Mackay
  • 17:00: Arthur Hall
  • 17:50: Only The Poets
  • 18:40: Matt Maltese
  • 19:35: Rachel Chinouriri
  • 20:35: Hak Baker
  • 21:45: The Japanese House

BBC Introducing Stage

  • 12:00: Daydreamers
  • 12:55: Cameron Hayes
  • 13:50: Baby Said
  • 14:45: Surya Sen
  • 15:40: Alessi Rose
  • 16:35: Pridd
  • 18:25: Venus Grrrls
  • 19:20: Michal Aldag
  • 20:15: Delilah Bon

Are there still tickets to attend Reading Festival 2024?

According to Ticketmaster, there are still camping tickets and day tickets available for Leeds Festival 2024, but they are running out fast. To make your selection and avoid missing out, head over to Ticketmaster UK for more information and to pick up your tickets.

Are you happy with the stage times at this year’s Reading Festival, or are there clashes that you’re not too happy with? Let us know by commenting below or share your thoughts with our writer Benjamin Jackson at [email protected].

