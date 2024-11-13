Public Image Ltd: John Lydon and his post-punk group set for huge UK tour in 2025 - dates and tickets
- Public Image Limited have announced they are to embark on a widespread UK tour in 2025.
- The tour includes dates in Leeds, Newcastle, Bristol and three performances as part of the Stone Valley Festival.
- Here’s the full list of tour dates and how you can get tickets to avoid missing out on see the band live.
Public Image Limited, the group John Lydon formed after leaving the Sex Pistols, have announced a huge UK wide tour set to take place from May 2025.
The group, considered the pioneers of post-punk, kick off their dates with a performance at the O2 Academy in Bristol on May 22 2025, with performances set to take place in Barnsley, Leeds, Oxford, Sheffield, Lincoln and Leicester across the space of nearly four months.
PiL are also slated to perform three times at the Stone Valley Festival 2025, taking place in Newark, Ware and Durham respectively.
Speaking about the prospect of touring after the death of both his wife Nora and best friend/tour manager John “Rambo” Stevens, John Lydon admitted he thought the last PiL tour would be the last.
Lydon said: “I thought that might be it. After losing Nora, and Rambo, I couldn’t see a way through. I’d already committed to the spoken word tour, this spring, and I never let anyone down – I always stick to my word – so I had to do those dates.
“The thing is, people were so overwhelmingly positive, and they asked me to tour PiL again. With so many people asking and with the band meaning so much to them, I couldn’t just stay on my sofa and not tour – tempting though that obviously is.”
Where are PiL performing in the UK on their 2025 tour?
- Public Image Ltd are set to perform at the following venues on the following dates in 2025.
- May 22 2025: O2 Academy, Bristol
- May 23 2025: Stone Valley Festival South, Ware
- May 24 2025: O2 Academy, Bournemouth
- May 29 2025: Birdwell, Barnsley
- May 30 2025: Boiler Shop, Newcastle
- May 31 2025: Epic Studios, Norwich
- June 14 2025: Depot, Cardiff
- June 26 2025: White Rock, Hastings
- June 27 2025: Stone Valley Festival Midlands, Newark
- June 28 2025: O2 Academy, Oxford
- July 3 2025: O2 Academy, Leicester
- July 4 2025: Engine Shed, Lincoln
- July 5 2025: Guildhall, Portsmouth
- July 30 2025: Leadmill, Sheffield
- July 31 2025: Roadmenders, Northampton
- August 1 2025: Picturedrome, Holmfirth
- August 7 2025: Rebellion Festival, Blackpool
- August 8 2025: Stone Valley Festival North, Durham
- August 9 2025: Empire, Coventry
When can I get tickets to see PiL on their 2025 UK tour?
Presale access
Those with access to O2 Priority, artist or venue presales will be able to grab your tickets to see PiL performing in 2025 from November 13 2024.
General ticket sales
The remaining allocation of tickets will then go on public sale through Ticketmaster UK or Ticketweb from 10am on November 15 2025.
What have Public Image Ltd been performing recently during their shows?
All the favourites, to put it bluntly.
But according to Setlist.FM, Public Image Limited performed the following set on October 31 2023 during their show at La Laiterie, Strasbourg, France.
- Penge
- Albatross
- Being Stupid Again
- This Is Not a Love Song
- Poptones
- Death Disco
- The Room I Am In
- Flowers of Romance
- Memories
- Car Chase
- The Body
- Warrior
- Shoom
Encore:
- Public Image
- Open Up (Leftfield cover)
Will you be going to see John Lydon and PiL on tour in 2025, or have you seen the band previously - including their heyday after Lydon left the Sex Pistols? Let us know your thoughts on this tour announcement by leaving a comment down below
