Pinfest heads to Daventry

There will be up to 100 different pinball machines free to play at this event at the Mercure Hotel in Daventry as Pinfest returns.

The event is ipen to the general public on Saturday and Sunday August 25 and 26 with special VIP evenings on both Friday and Saturday evening.

Once you have paid the admission you can play all day on the machines, which normally charge £1 a go. A number of machines will be making their debut at the event with pinball machines themed around the mafia, The Addams Family, Kill Bill and Thunderbirds to play.

There are also special VIP tickets. Tickets cost £18 per day or £30 for a weekend ticket. The limited edition VIP tickets are £45 and only 150 are available.

For more details visit www.ukpinfest.com