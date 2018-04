There will be something for everyone as a wide variety of entertainment comes to Northamptonshire over the course of the next week.

Comedians Lucy Porter and Shazia Mirza visit Northampton while Strictly Come Dancing’s Pasha Kovalev quicksteps and brings his new show to Wellingborough.

Musical The Last Ship with lyrics by pop legend Sting will also sail into Northampton from April 24 to 28.