Oasis announce reunion shows in the UK and Ireland in 2025.

The gigs are the band’s first concerts since 2009.

Ticket demand is expected to be extremely high and anticipation is through the roof.

But what songs can fans expect from their iconic back catalogue?

Oasis fans have probably spent the last 15 years dreaming up the perfect reunion show setlist. For the longest time it felt more likely that pigs would fly than Liam and Noel Gallagher actually burying the hatchet.

Well, you might just have to take a peek out the window and check for winged bacon, because the band is back in 2025. Nearly 16 years after their last shows, Oasis are back and will play gigs in Cardiff, Manchester, Edinburgh, London and Dublin next summer.

But once you have got your hands on tickets, your attention may turn to the setlist. And what songs you can potentially expect next summer - so I decided to ask ChatGPT to see what it predicts.

What kind of setlist can fans expect?

We asked ChatGPT what fans can expect from an Oasis reunion and the AI-chatbot predicts that it is “likely (to) include a mix of their biggest hits, fan favourites, and a few deep cuts that resonate with hardcore fans”. Which is not the most out there prediction, if we are being serious for a second.

ChatGPT predicts Oasis reunion setlist

Oasis rock group performs during a concert, late 20 November 2002 in Spain. Photo: RAFA RIVAS/AFP via Getty Images | RAFA RIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

The AI-chatbot also had a go at predicting what songs Liam, Noel and the gang could play at the shows next summer. Take this all with a pinch of salt, since it is simply a guess from ChatGPT.

Opening song - and will there be an encore?

Fans might be wondering exactly how Oasis will start their set off, well according to ChatGPT the first song up could be Rock ‘N’ Roll Star. The AI-chatbot explains: “A perfect opener that embodies the swagger and attitude of Oasis, setting the tone for the night.”

The band is also predicted to finish the performance with an encore. ChatGPT is backing the encore to be five songs long and finish with The Importance of Being Idle, saying it “would be a fun, lighter ending after the intensity”.

How many songs will be on the setlist?

The most important question, how long could Oasis be on stage for? Well, according to ChatGPT, the band is being backed to perform 21 songs each night, including a five song encore.

So fans can expect a hefty setlength. That is not to mention any potential opening acts who will take to the stage before Oasis - but they have yet to be announced at the time of writing.

What is ChatGPT’s predicted setlist

The moment you have waited for, you’ve seen ChatGPT’s predictions for the first and last songs. But what about the whole thing?

Rock 'n' Roll Star

Supersonic

Live Forever

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Morning Glory

Some Might Say

The Masterplan

Champagne Supernova

Don’t Look Back in Anger

Wonderwall

Slide Away

Acquiesce

Whatever

Little by Little

Go Let It Out

Stop Crying Your Heart Out

Encore

Half the World Away

She's Electric

Roll With It

Fade Away

The Importance of Being Idle

What do you think of this potential setlist? Let us know in the comments!

What was the last setlist Oasis played?

The final performance of Oasis, prior to the reunion in 2025, came at V Festival in August 2009. The headline show featured the following setlist, according to Setlist.fm:

Rock 'n' Roll Star

Lyla

The Shock of the Lightning

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Roll With It

Waiting for the Rapture

The Masterplan

Songbird

Slide Away

Morning Glory

My Big Mouth

Half the World Away

I'm Outta Time

Wonderwall

Supersonic

Live Forever

Encore

Don't Look Back in Anger (Acoustic)

Champagne Supernova

I Am the Walrus (The Beatles cover)

The performance was part of the band’s tour in support of 2008’s Dig Out Your Soul, Oasis final album (currently at least). So the setlist likely featured more tracks from that release than perhaps the reunion shows would.

Liam Gallagher played a set of exclusively Oasis songs at Leeds and Reading Festival this past weekend, drawing heavily from Definitely Maybe. It comes as the album celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Fans who have been to see Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds this summer have also been treated to plenty of Oasis tracks. His set has featured tracks like The Masterplan, Stand By Me, Half the World Away, Live Forever and Don’t Look Back In Anger.

How close to the real setlist do you think ChatGPT’s prediction will be? Share your thoughts and predictions with our tech writer by emailing [email protected].