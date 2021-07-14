Northamptonshire woman with 'massive crush' on England and Aston Villa footballer Jack Grealish sees raunchy TikTok video go viral

Lisa is hoping for a birthday message from England and Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish

A Northamptonshire woman is calling on England s superstar footballer Jack Grealish to send her a birthday message after her 'crush levels exploded' for him during Euro 2020.

Lisa Rose, from Daventry, made a TikTok video of Jack Grealish shortly after England's loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday (July 11), which has since gone viral.

The video has been edited by Lisa into numerous slow-motion shots of the Aston Villa midfielder brushing his hair and making intense eye-contact, with Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On' dubbed over the top.

At the time of writing, the video has been viewed more than 800,000 times and now the super-fan is hoping Jack Grealish sees it.

The 30-year-old said: "I made the video in the hope that the power of social media might get it to him.

"It was really weird to see it go viral, I only did it for banter. There had been 40,000 views in a few hours and it's taken off from there."

Lisa explained where her crush for the silky midfielder came from and what her family and friends have been saying.

She said: "I think in the Euros everyone's crush levels just exploded for him. You could hear the crowd cheer when he was coming on. I think he knew it as well. He just gives fans a buzz.

"My mum thinks I'm going mad. I said 'yes, but it's a healthy obsession'. I think my mum just wants this message from him and then she can tell me to stop going on about it!

"My friends think I'm crackers but they love it. They don't have a crush on Jack like I do. I'm always getting tagged on Facebook in Grealish things, even by people who I haven't spoke to much over the years!

"I definitely think there's more people going to watch Aston Villa this year! I'm going to be supporting Villa, but if he moves to Manchester City then I'll move with him!"

And now Lisa is hoping Jack might just see her viral video and send a birthday message or even 'slide into her DMs'.

The call centre worker said: "I would absolutely love a birthday message, that's all I want. I would be made up. Everyone has had a rubbish 18 months but he could be the cherry on top of the cake for me. I would be buzzing.

"I'm single, so if he wants to slide into my DMs he can. Lisa Grealish has got a good ring to it, hasn't it?"

Lisa said that if 'super Jack' sees this then her birthday is on September 2 and she turns 31.