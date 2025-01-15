Northamptonshire is gearing up for an incredible year of live entertainment in 2025, with some of the biggest names in comedy, music, and theatre heading to the region

From household names like Jimmy Carr and Katherine Ryan to musical legends such as Level 42 and Maxi Priest, the calendar is packed with must-see events that promise to deliver laughter, nostalgia, and unforgettable performances.

Whether you're a fan of stand-up comedy, chart-topping hits, or tribute shows celebrating musical icons, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

With so many incredible acts touring the area, securing your tickets early is a must. Tickets for many of these shows are available through agents such as Ticketmaster, See Tickets and ATG Tickets, offering a seamless booking experience and a chance to grab the best seats in the house.

So what’s piqued our interest that’s taking place in Northampton, Kettering, Corby and the surrounding areas that you might not want to miss? Read on to find out more.

1 . Jack Dee Britain's deadpan comedy king, Jack Dee, brings his sharp wit and hilariously cynical take on modern life to Royal and Derngate this February. Expect a night packed with dry humor and laugh-out-loud moments from one of the nation's most beloved comics.

2 . Jimmy Carr Get ready for an evening of relentless laughs as Jimmy Carr delivers his trademark blend of edgy one-liners and devilish humour. Known for his quick wit and unfiltered jokes, this show promises to keep audiences in stitches from start to finish at Royal and Derngate on February 13 2025.

3 . Clinton Baptiste The nation's favourite clairvoyant medium, Clinton Baptiste, returns to the stage with a new show full of paranormal hilarity. Whether at the Royal and Derngate in Northampton (February 16) or The Castle in Wellingborough (March 8), Clinton's unique blend of mysticism and comedy will leave audiences roaring with laughter.

4 . Milton Jones Prepare for a whirlwind of surreal gags and absurd punchlines as Milton Jones brings his wildly imaginative comedy to The Castle in Wellingborough on March 5 2025. Known for his unforgettable delivery and quirky charm, this is a show not to be missed.