New acts announced for Leicestershire music festival

Brand new country, Americana and roots festival The Long Road announces a second wave of artists today for its inaugural event at Stanford Hall in September.

US country acts including Joshua Hedley, Charlie Worsham, Elizabeth Cook, Caroline Spence, Zack Logan, Dori Freeman and American Young, chart-topping British duo Ward Thomas, slide guitarist and singer Luke Winslow-King, Texas-born singer-songwriterJarrod Dickenson, as well as Swedish guitar duo Dimpker Brothers and Liverpool-born former lead singer of pop band Lawson Andy Brown have joined the already announced acts.

Taking place within the grounds of Stanford Hall in Leicestershire from September 7th – 9th 2018, and curated by Tennessee-born country music specialist and radio presenter Baylen Leonard, The Long Road will present one of the UK’s largest, most authentic celebrations of country, Americana and roots music featuring five stages of live performances, authentic down home cookin’ and a wide range of themed outdoor activities.

The festival has also partnered with an array of organisations including BBC Music Introducing, who will host a stage fronted by presenter of BBC Radio 2’s weekly country show Bob Harris showcasing a selection of up and coming country and Americana acts. The Birthplace of Country Music, The Bluegrass Situation (BGS), The Americana Music Association UK, and independent UK label Loose Records, will also all be involved in bringing artists to the festival to showcase talent from across the spectrum of country, Americana and roots music.

They will join the likes of Lee Ann Womack, Billy Bragg, Angaleena Presley, The Shires, Catherine McGrath, The Wandering Hearts, Una Healy and Danielle Bradbery who have been previously announced.

Day tickets start at £42.50 with weekend no camping tickets at £90 and weekend camping tickets start at £110. Tickets are available from www.thelongroad.com.