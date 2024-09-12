National Album Day 2024: Spice Girls, and The Rolling Stones among this year’s limited reissues - full list
- National Album Day returns for another year, taking place on October 19 2024.
- Among some of the big reissues planned are Spice Girls’ debut album “Spice,” The Rolling Stones’ “Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out” and The Specials self-titled album.
- Here’s the full list of this year’s releases, including those that are available for pre-order from today.
National Album Day 2024 has released their list of reissues set for release this year, as some of the greatest works from British musicians get a well-deserved reissue next month.
Launched in 2018, and this year taking place on 19th October 2024 with a theme of Great British Groups, National Album Day is organised jointly by UK independent and major record labels association, the BPI, and ERA, the digital entertainment and retail association, representing the nation’s music retailers and digital/streaming platforms.
The day looks to celebrate the art of the album, the event draws on the backing of the wider music community, including artists, record labels, independent specialist and online music retailers, streaming and digital music services, album platforms, music trade associations, including AIM, and all those who share a love of the album.
Of the reissue highlights this year on offer comes two of Britain’s biggest girl groups having their debut albums given a new lease of life, with Spice Girls’ “Spice” and All Saints’ self-titled debut being reissued on clear and green 12” vinyl respectively - hopefully giving Taylor Swift’s numerous “The Tortured Poets Department” variants a run for their money.
The spirit of Cool Britannia continues this year also, as Suede’s critically acclaimed “Dog Man Star” and “Homegrown” by Dodgy, while those preferring something a little more post-punk-esque will be happy to see The Wedding Present, The Slits and The Fall all with reissues this year.
National Album Day 2024 - full list of reissues
Available for pre-order from September 12 2024
- All Saints - “All Saints”
- Babyshambles - “Shotter’s Nation”
- Daughter - “Music From Before the Storm”
- Dodgy - “Homegrown”
- Embrace - “Out Of Nothing”
- Gomez - “How We Operate”
- Idlewild - “Warnings/Promises”
- Jeff Wayne - “Jeff Wayne's Musical Version Of The War Of The Worlds: ULLAdubULLA - The Remix Album”
- Judas Priest - “British Steel”
- Longpigs - “The Sun Is Often Out”
- Mike & the Mechanics - “Living Years”
- Oysterband & June Tabor - “Freedom & Rain”
- Prefab Sprout - “Jordan: The Comeback”
- Scouting For Girls - “Scouting For Girls”
- SHACK - “H.M.S. FABLE”
- Simple Minds - “Big Music”
- Simply Red - “Simplified”
- Slowdive - “Slowdive”
- Suede - “Dog Man Star”
- T. REX - “The Slider”
- Take That - “Everything Changes: 30th Anniversary”
- The Animals - “The Animals”
- The Chemical Brothers - “Exit Planet Dust”
- The Fall - “Hex Enduction Hour“
- The Lightning Seeds - “Jollification”
- The Proclaimers - “This Is The Story”
- The Sisters Of Mercy - “Floodland”
- The Specials - “The Specials”
- The Stranglers - “La Folie”
- The Subways - “Money & Celebrity (Red & White split vinyl)”
- The View - “Cheeky for a Reason”
- The Waterboys - “Fisherman's Blues”
- Travis - “The Man Who”
- Utah Saints - “Utah Saints”
- The Wedding Present - “Bizarro”
- World Party - “Goodbye Jumbo”
Available for purchase on 19th October from 8am
- Culture Club - “Kissing To Be Clever”
- Dire Straits - “Making Movies”
- Mumford & Sons - “Sigh No More”
- Siouxsie & The Banshees - “Through The Looking Glass”
- Soul II Soul - “Club Classics Vol.1”
- Spice Girls - “Spice”
- Stereophonics - “Just Enough Education To Perform”
- Sugababes - “Angels With Dirty Faces”
- The La’s - “The La’s”
- The Rolling Stones - “Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out!”
- The Slits - “Cut”
- UB40 - “Labour Of Love”
National Album Day takes place in record stores across the United Kingdom on October 19 2024; for more information or a list of stores participating, visit the National Album Day website.
