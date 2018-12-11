The Waterboys revealed as Cropredy Convention's first headliners for 2019

The Waterboys have been revealed as the first headline act which will join Fairport Convention at their annual festival next summer.

Cropredy Convention returns from Thursday, August 8 to Saturday, August 10, next year when the festival marks its 40th anniversary.

Host band Fairport Convention will open the festival on Thursday, August 8, with an acoustic performance then take the stage again on Saturday to play a two-hour headline set.

The Waterboys will headline the opening night of the festival.

Other acts revealed by the organisers include former Fairport member Richard Thompson who will appear with his erstwhile bandmates Dave Mattacks, Dave Pegg and Simon Nicol, award-winning guitarist Martin Simpson and Seth Lakeman.

Celebrating 50 years of Jethro Tull’s music, Martin Barre’s band will include the original Tull drummer Clive Bunker and long-time bassist, Jonathan Noyce.

Pioneers of Canterbury’s prog rock scene, Caravan will be making their Cropredy debut while Scottish singer-guitarist Zal Cleminson’s /sin’dogs/ will bring their high-octane prog-metal to the festival.

Also playing will be Daphne’s Flight, which features the singer-songwriters Christine Collister, Melanie Harrold, Julie Matthews, Helen Watson and Chris While.

BAFTA nominee Richard Digance will return for his Saturday lunchtime slot with Will Pound and Eddy Jay, Wildwood Kin, Lil Jim and Tide Lines also playing.

Cropredy takes place on the border between Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire, three miles from Junction 11 of the M40 motorway.

The remaining acts will be revealed in January.

Cropredy tickets are on sale now and cost £140 for three day tickets. Camping tickets cost £45 for three nights.

The first 1,000 orders will receive a Christmas card signed by all five members of Fairport Convention.

For more details, visit www.fairportconvention.com