Popworld comes to Milton Keynes following £500,000 investment

Milton Keynes will welcome the nation’s biggest party venue when Popworld in 12th Street launches this weekend.

Opening with a VIP party tonight (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday), Popworld is set to bring back party nights in Central Milton Keynes.

Located in a brand new, shiny and ultra-retro £500,000 venue, Popworld is dropping the biggest tunes, flashiest kaleidoscope of lights, and putting on the greatest parties of all time to ensure its customers ‘pop ‘til they drop’.

Renowned for championing nineties’ cheese and noughties’ nostalgia, Popworld has forged a legendary status across the UK by providing memorable nights out filled with fun, laughter and the best pop tunes in town.

Starting as it means to go on, the opening weekend will be a fun-packed retro bonanza.

“If you want to be part of the biggest party to hit Milton Keynes this century, get your tickets now,” said Jamie Hogwood, general manager at Popworld Milton Keynes.

“At the launch weekend, expect the best cheese pop hits of the 90s, 00s and today, cocktails including our PARTINI sharers, inflatable giveaways, lots of confetti, entertainers plus the first 100 people into the venue will receive a free drink!”

Popworld is the go-to place for those who want to let their hair down and enjoy the best soundtrack to a night on the tiles, dance away to the Spice Girls, S Club, Five, Steps and the rest and get into that party mood.

Customers will also be able to enjoy a wide range of delicious deals on cocktails including the sweet-shop inspired Candy Pop, Tin Pop, which comes served in a unique tin can and Swedish jam-jar cocktail Flaska.

We’re delighted to be bringing our renowned style of retro pop action to Milton Keynes with the landmark 25th site!” Jamie added.

“Popworld is loved all over the UK and with envious offerings, including a great range of drinks, music you can’t help but dance to, plus a jam-packed schedule of events, we’re the place to be for the town’s party people.”