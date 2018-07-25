Musicians to shine at Fairport's Cropredy Convention

It is the final chance to get cheaper tickets for Fairport’s Cropredy Convention.

Ticket prices will go up on Wednesday August 1 for the three day festival which takes place from Thursday to Saturday August 9 to 11.

Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson will be the headline act on the festival on Thursday August 9.

Acclaimed for its ambition and sophistication, Pet Sounds is widely acknowledged as one of the most influential albums of all time.

Released in 1966, Wilson’s masterpiece is number two in the Rolling Stone 500 Greatest Albums of All Time’ list, only beaten to the top spot by The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper.

The Thursday will be opened by host band Fairport Convention, who will play a short set followed by Smith & Brewer, Police Dog Hogan and Oysterband.

The latter are a band with folk and dance band roots, who will be returning to rock Cropredy after a 14-year absence

On Friday, Cropredy will open with a set by the BBC Young Folk Award winner followed by Midnight Skyracer, The Travelling Band, Cregan & Co, Le Vent du Nord.

Towards the end of the evening will be three well known acts.

Fish is making his second appearance at Cropredy, singer-songwriter Fish is well known as former frontman of Marillion Marillion.

He will be followed by Kate Rusby who perhaps surprisingly is making her Cropredy debut.

The Mercury-nominee Kate, one of the UK’s most acclaimed performers and winner of Best Live Act at the BBC Folk Awards.

Headlining on the Friday night is The Levellers who will be celebrating their 30th anniversary by making a return to the festival.

The legendary folkrock powerhouse are winners of the ‘Festival Feel-Good Act’ award.

The final day will be opened by BAFTA nominee Richard Digance who will be performing the almost annual Cropredy graveyward slot.

He is followed by Eric Sedge and The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican. The former is described as a singer-songwriter from East Anglia playing a mix of traditional and contemporary folk music. The latter group have been described as the greatest thing to come out of Barnsley since the A61 to Sheffield according to Jarvis Cocker.

Will Varley, a former busker, will be making his Cropredy debut this year alongside his band will also perform on Saturday.

Sam Kelly & The Lost Boys will also make his first appearance at Cropredy. He is a former BBC Folk Award winner Sam is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist

Another debutant to Cropredy is the Afro Celt Sound System a European and African based collective fuse electronic sounds with traditional Irish and West African music

Al Stewart will return to Cropredy for singer-songwriter whose performance will be characterized by fine musicianship, a great voice and beautifully crafted songs

The final act will be Fairport Convention and guests with a marathon set by the host band.

They will be joined by surprise guests to perform a varied selection from their repertoire

Three day tickets are £140 while entrance for Friday and Saturday on £125. Saturday only tickets are £80. After Wednesday tickets will increase by £5 each. Camping tickets are availsble for between £40 and £45.

All tickets are available from Fairport Convention’s website www.fairportconvention.com where more information is available.