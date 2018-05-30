Line up for comedy festival announced

The line up for this comedy festival has been announced taking place across three venues in Northampton town centre.

Comedy Crate brings the festival to the Charles Bradlaugh, Black Prince and Lamplighter in Northampton on Saturday and Sunday July 21 and 22.

Jo Caulfield, Paul Sinha, Patrick Monahan and Matt Forde will be among the big names appearing at the festival.

Tickets have also gone on sale with day and weekend tickets available.

Jo regularly on Mock The Week and Have I Got News For You. Jo has also been on The John Bishop Show, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Never Mind The Buzzcocks and Saturday Night Live. Paul Sinha is best known as The Sinnerman on the ITV quiz show The Chase but is an award winning comedian who has regularly performed at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Audience favourite Patrick blends a high energy comedy style with hilarious and engaging topical and observational material. Known for working a room, Patrick is adored by his audiences with whom he makes an effortless connection.

Matt is one of the country’s most in-demand satirists, having appeared on The Royal Variety Performance 2015, Have I Got News For You, Mock the Week, 8 out of 10 Cats amd Question Time.

Also performing at the festival are Lazy Susan, Abandoman, Tom Ward, Darren Walsh, Tom Stade, Angela Barnes, Marlon Davis, Kiri Pritchard McLean, Phil Kay, David Trent, Steen Raskapolous, David Mills, Michael Legge, Lloyd Langford, Tom Lucy, Larry Dean, Ben Briggs, Darren Harriot, Carl Donnelly, Anthea Kugblenu and Ross Smith

Tickets for one day are either Saturday and Sunday are £18 and weekend tickets are £30. For more details visit www.thecomedycrate.com