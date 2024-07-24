Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A look at the weather across the duration of Latitude Festival 2024 and banned items. ⛺️

Latitude 2024 starts this week (July 25 2024), with Kasabian, London Grammar and Duran Duran as this year’s headliners.

Ahead of your last-minute packing though, the festival has a comprehensive list of banned items.

So what shouldn’t you pack - and will a raincoat or hayfever pills be necessary?

It’s one more sleep until the first day of Latitude 2024 takes place at Henham Park in Suffolk, which means it’s one more opportunity to start your festival packing.

Naturally, some feel that packing everything including the kitchen sink is a good idea, however, the more seasoned festival punters know to pack somewhat light, with just the essentials required - a tent, warm clothing and some form of identification.

But as always with festivals, there is also a rather long list of items not to bring, and it’s no different in the case of Latitude Festival; however, one or two items on the list might come as a surprise to even those ardent festivalgoers. One of which is a simple kitchen item that might surprise some attending this year’s event.

So to avoid the dreaded confiscated item drama while making your way through the festival gates, we’ve compiled all the items that have been prohibited or outright banned from bringing to Henham Park this year - and also if wet weather clothing is a must for Latitude 2024.

So before you start stuffing your bag full of clothing and other sundries, it might pay to take a look over the list and start removing some items that you thought might be acceptable to bring.

What items are prohibited from bringing to Latitude 2024?

Quite the comprehensive list, with some of the usual suspects being banned, while several items are permitted on the campsite itself but prohibited from being brought into the arena - that includes a can opener in the main arena also, so if you were hoping to bring a can of food in with you, you’re better off with a ring-pull can instead.

Aerosols over 250ml

Aihorns and Megaphones

Alcohol (not in excessive amounts - campsite only)

Animals (Other than Guide Dogs or Hearing)

Any Alcohol in possession of anyone under 18

Any Goods for unauthorised trading

Any Goods with unauthorised Latitude festival logos

Any items which may cause danger, offence or disruption to any other person

Any items which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon

Bikes

Blowtorches

Cameras, film or video equipment with a lens more than 6"

Camping Equipment (campsite only)

Cans (campsite only)

Disposable barbeques

Disposable vape (refillable vapes are permitted)

Drinks Bottles (other than sealed plastic water/soft drinks bottles under 500ml, sealed cartons of juice OR empty reusable bottles for water points)

Drones

Electrical Generators (including in Campervans)

Excessive Amounts of Cigarettes (more than personal consumption)

Excessive Amounts of Food (more than personal consumption)

Firewood

Fireworks/Pyrotechnics

Flares/Distress Flares

Food Hampers / Cool Bag / Boxes (if food is for personal consumption - campsite only)

Gazebos (campsite only)

Generators (Exemption for generators in caravans)

Glass

Illegal Substances

Laser Pens

Leatherman Multi Tools (campsite only)

Legal Highs

New Psychoactive Substances (NPS)

Nitrous Oxide and any associated equipment (Balloons, Co2 dispensers, cream dispensers)

Oversized Lighters

Paper Lanterns

Paddle Boards

Petrol Burners

Portable Laser Equipment and Pens

Selfie Sticks (campsite only)

Skateboards and rollerblades, hover-boards, scooters, bicycles, and other personal motorized and non-motorised vehicles

Small hammers for pitching tents (campsite only)

Sound systems

Spray Cans

Tin Openers (campsite only)

Umbrellas (campsite only)

Unidentifiable Substances

Unofficial Tabards or Reflective Jackets

What is the weather forecast for Latitude 2024?

Pack accordingly is the advice we can offer looking at the forecast for the area across Latitude 2024. The Met Office’s forecast for the Suffolk area reads: “Thursday will be largely cloudy, with a few heavy showers later. Friday and Saturday, we see sunny spells and showers, which are heavy at times, but these will mostly dissipate overnight with winds remaining light.”

“By Sunday drier weather is likely to develop, with spells of sunshine across most parts and temperatures close to normal”

Weather forecast for Latitude 2024 day by day

Thursday 25 July 2024: Cloudy changing to light rain in the afternoon (23°c.)

Friday 26 July 2024: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by nighttime (23°c.)

Saturday 27 July 2024: Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. (21°c.)

Sunday 28 July 2024: Sunny (22°c.)

What is the pollen count in the area for Latitude 2024?

It’s not looking too bad - once again, looking at the Met Office’s forecast for the area, across all four days of the festival the pollen count is expected to be mid-range, so for those with acute hayfever, it might be worth thinking about hayfever pills or bringing along your (legal) home remedy.

Are there any tickets left to attend Latitude 2024?

We’ve checked Ticketmaster UK to find out if there are any tickets left, including weekend camping tickets, and sure enough - there are some last-minute tickets available before the festival opens on Thursday (July 25 2024).