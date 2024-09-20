It was a crime that permeated US culture and shocked many - and has now become the premises of the latest “Monsters” anthology on Netflix; the Menendez Brothers killing their parents on August 20 1989.

The Menendez Brothers, Lyle and Erik, were convicted of murdering their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in this very Beverly Hills home in 1989. The killings occurred in the family's den, where both parents were shot multiple times. The brothers initially claimed they found their parents dead upon returning home, but later, evidence and their confessions revealed their involvement in the crime.

It became as much of a talking point and sadly a punchline for late-night talk shows in the United States for years to come, including the trial being parodied in the 1996 Jim Carrey movie “The Cable Guy.” In that film, director Ben Stiller portrayed a pair of twins, with one being accused of murdering the other, and the alibis used similar to that of Erik and Lyle, but with the success of Ryan Murphy’s “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” the latest addition to his anthology now focuses on Erik and Lyle Menendez.

So what was the property like, which sold eventually for $17.1 million USD? Take a look through our gallery into the murder mansion of the Menendez family

The mansion were Lyle and Erik Menendez killed their parents has sold earlier this week for $17 million

Front Yard and Entrance The entrance to the mansion on 722 North Elm Drive, Beverly Hills, is very much what you would see on television shows such as "90210" or "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"

Reception Area The entrance way into the grandeur Beverly Hills Mansion, once owned by the Menendez Family