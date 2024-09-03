Gregory Porter 2025 UK Tour: Where is the Grammy award winning musician performing and how to get tickets?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
- Grammy-award winning soul singer Gregory Porter has announced his return to the United Kingdom in 2025.
- The artist is set for performances in Leeds, Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and three nights in London.
- Here’s when Gregory Porter is set to perform in venues in 2025 and when you can get tickets to attend the shows.
Internationally acclaimed jazz and soul singer Gregory Porter has announced a series of dates for the United Kingdom, beginning his tour of the country in April 2025.
The multi-Grammy winning artist, having wowed audiences during his most recent tour of the UK earlier this year, is set to return to these shores with performances scheduled for Brighton, Birmingham, Leeds and three nights at the Royal Albert Hall in London among others.
Porter’s affinity to the United Kingdom comes after several hallowed performances in the country, including performing for the late HM Queen Elizabeth II multiple times, including as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, alongside appearing on some of the UK’s biggest television shows such as Graham Norton and Jools Holland.
Gregory also became the first celebrity to sing a lullaby on CBeebies Bedtime Stories and lent his distinctive voice to children’s BBC favourite ‘Numberblocks,’ while also hosted his own podcast, entitled ‘The Hang’, for which he was joined by such distinguished guests as Annie Lennox and duet-buddy Jeff Goldblum, amongst others.
Over the years, Gregory Porter has received numerous accolades, including two Grammy Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album for his albums “Liquid Spirit” (2014) and “Take Me to the Alley” (2017), with five of his albums breaking into the top 10 of the UK album charts upon their respective releases.
Where is Gregory Porter performing in 2025?
The acclaimed soul musician is set to perform at the following venues on the following dates next year:
- April 22 2025: Brighton Centre, Brighton
- April 23 2025: Symphony Hall, Birmingham
- April 24 2025: Symphony Hall, Birmingham
- April 26 2025: First Direct Arena, Leeds
- April 28 2025: Royal Albert Hall, London
- April 29 2025: Royal Albert Hall, London
- May 1 2025: Royal Albert Hall, London
- May 10 2025: Co-Op Live, Manchester
- May 11 2025: Armadillo, Glasgow
- May 12 2025: O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- May 14 2025: BIC, Bournemouth
- May 15 2025: Utilita Arena, Cardiff
Where can I get tickets to see Gregory Porter on his 2025 UK Tour?
Tickets to see Gregory Porter on his 2025 UK tour are set to go on sale on Friday September 6 2024 from 9am through Ticketline and box offices for the venues in question during the tour.
Will you be making plans this early on to see Gregory Porter on his 2025 UK tour, or have you seen the singer perform live before in the country? Let us know your experiences and recommendations for his shows by leaving a comment down below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.