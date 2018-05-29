Great British Food Festival at Kelmarsh on hunt for star baker

Do you have what it takes to be a star baker and impress with your cakes? Well the organisers of the Great British Food Festival at Kelmarsh Hall want to hear from you.

Taking place over the weekend of Saturday and Sunday July 7-8, the event is packed with wonderful food and drink producers, there will be headline chef demos, foodie talks, terrific live music to enjoy on the lake side and a ‘Cake Off’!

The Cake Off is a popular part of the festival, where amateur bakers going head to head to win a prize from Kenwood.

Former Great British Bake Off winner Frances Quinn and ex-contestant Jane Beedle will help judge on the Saturday

Frances said: “I love demoing at the shows and the highlight of the weekend is judging the public cake off.

“The effort people put into their cakes is simply staggering and I learn from these showstoppers every time. So get baking and bring a cake to enter. I can’t wait to try them and you might even win a prize!’

For further information or to enter the Cake Off! visit www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com/kelmarsh-hall