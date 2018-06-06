Fun at Daventry Arts Festival for all

Stargazing, theatre, music and a film screening will be just some of the attractions at Daventry Arts Festival starting next week.

It will run from Saturday to Sunday, June 16 to 24, in an event organised by Daventry Town Council.

First up is the Munchkins and Monsters Theatre performing at Daventry Leisure Centre. They return with a version of The Reluctant Dragon, based on the Kenneth Grahame short story of the same name.

A Mini Fringe Festival of live music is also a first time event at the festival. There will be live music from acoustic and folk at Early Doors Pub, to rock and covers at The Saracens Head. There will be live music at Chasers Bar until the early hours as well as an evening of concert music with Daventry Brass Band and Northampton Male Voice Choir at the Holy Cross Church.

Both of these events are on Saturday, June 16.

The following day there is a cycle tour through Daventry Country Park and a picnic.

Monday, June 18, and Tuesday, June 19, sees play and tumble sessions for little ones at Daventry Phoenix Sports Centre and also on the Tuesday are rhymetime and bounce and rhyme sessions at Daventry Library.

Also on Tuesday is a meet and green with the U3A at Daventry Museum. The final activity of the day is a crochet/knit a poppy workshop at Daventry Library.

Play and tumble returns on the Wednesday and an alternative art exhibition designed for adults takes place at The Foundry Cafe. It will feature never before seen artwork from the local tattoo artists at Nevermore Tattoo Studio.

Thursday, June 21, sees Daventry Library run a poetry workshop and play and learn at Daventry Library.

In the evening there will be a guided walking tour of Borough Hill informing you about the history of the site. This will be followed by a summer solstice gathering led by the Daventry Pagan Group while Astronomy for Fun will present a stargazing event, also on Borough Hill.

Friday sees play and tumble and messy arts and crafts as well as another crochet and poppy knitting workshop at Daventry Library.

Learn all about bellringing as the final weekend of the festival kicks off on Saturday at Holy Cross Church.

Daventry fantasy author will hosts a workshop about how to become a successful writer.

If you have a load of old clothes and don’t know what to do with them go along to mend and make do at Daventry Library.

A guided historical walk takes place around Daventry Town Centre from 4pm.

The final event on Saturday is an evening of song at the Holy Cross Church. It features Northampton Rock Choir and the Cantare Singers.

The final day sees a celebration of the sun in International SUNday 2018 at Daventry Museum.

The final event is a family film day at Daventry Community Centre showing The Greatest Showman.

There will be several exhibitions running throughout the arts festival. These include an arts, crafts and collectables exhibition at Daventry Museum.

There will be a photography exhibition and art exhibition from The Grid Studios at Daventry Library.

There is also a photography competition, short story competition and even an ice cream sundae competition as part of the eight days of activity.

Many of the events at the festival are free, however, many of them will need booking. For further details visit www.daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk/davartsfest

Tickets for the events at Daventry Arts Festival can be booked by calling 01327 301246.