Friends to join Fairport Convention at two warm-up gigs in Banbury head of annual festival

Folk-rock legends Fairport Convention are planning a musical surprise during the run-up to their annual Cropredy festival in August.

The band traditionally stages two pre-festival 'warm-up' concerts on the Monday and Tuesday before the festival opens its gates.

In previous years Fairport has invited guest musicians to join them on stage during the Tuesday gig, but for 2019 the invitation will include the Monday night as well.

This year's concerts are on Monday, August 5 and Tuesday, August 6, at the Banbury Trades and Labour Club.

The augmented line-up - already dubbed 'Fairport Extension' - will include guest appearances by friends of the band (including former drummer Dave Mattacks).

They will perform rarely-heard songs and instrumentals from the band's vast back catalogue.

Bassist Dave Pegg said: “We're really looking forward to playing as a ten-piece band.

“It will allow us to play the elaborate musical arrangements which featured on past Fairport albums.

“We don't often get a chance to play these 'big production' numbers live on stage.

“Although guests are usually restricted to the Tuesday night 'warm-up' we will invite them to play at to the Monday show as well so that everyone gets a chance to hear the extended repertoire.”

The Banbury Trades and Labour Club is in West Bar Street.

Fairport expect both nights to sell out in advance and recommend booking in good time.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2019, Fairport's Cropredy Convention is from Thursday, August 8 to Saturday, August 10 at Cropredy on the Oxfordshire and Northamptonshire border.

This year’s headliners include Frank Turner, Fairport Convention and The Waterboys.

Tickets are on sale now from the band's website www.fairportconvention.com