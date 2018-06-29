Forgotten Agatha Christie play comes to Milton Keynes

A gripping thriller from one of the country’s most famous writers can be seen at Milton Keynes Theatre from next month.

Love From A Stranger runs from Tuesday to Saturday, July 3 to 7.

The play was written by Agatha Christie and Frank Vosper and it is one of her less well known pieces.

The play, directed by Lucy Bailey, has the chilling catch line of be careful who you wish for…

It tells the story of Cecily Harrington who is swept off her feet by a handsome and charming stranger.

She recklessly abandons her old life to settle in the remote and blissful surroundings of a country cottage. However, her newfound love is not all that he seems.

Electric with suspense and with a shocking twist, this is edge-of-your-seat stuff.

This rarely seen thriller by the UK’s greatest crime writer is rediscovered in a brand new production by Lucy Bailey, who has recently directed Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution in London and in 2015 directed Gaslight at Royal & Derngate starring Tara Fitzgerald.

The show is currently out on tour having started its life at the Royal & Derngate in February.

Justin Avoth will play the role of Nigel Lawrence and Cecily Harrington is played by Helen Bradbury.

The cast for Love From A Stranger is completed by Sam Frenchum as Bruce Lovell, Alice Haig as Mavis Wilson and Molly Logan as Ethel. Crispin Redman will portray Dr Gribble and Nicola Sanderson takes on the part of Louise Garrard with Gareth Williams playing the role of Hodgson.

To book tickets call the box office on 0844 871 7652 or alternatively visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes. Tickets for the show cost from £18 excluding booking fees.