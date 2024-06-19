Foo Fighters at London Stadium: Hour-by-hour forecast and prohibited items ahead of first show in the capital
- Foo Fighters continue their UK tour this week with the first of two performances at London Stadium.
- The band are set to thrill audiences on June 20 and June 22 before heading to Cardiff and finally Birmingham.
- Will the weather hold out for London fans and what items should you leave at home before arriving at the venue?
Having wowed audiences in Manchester earlier this week, Foo Fighters are set to make their triumphant return to the capital on June 20 2024.
The band, currently touring their UK chart-topping album “But Here We Are,” head to the London Stadium for two shows, supported by Wet Leg and Shame during their first show in the capital, with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk set to provide support on their second tour date (June 22 2024.)
By all accounts, the shows have been - as you’d expect - an incredible sing-a-long with Dave Grohl as the band not only have been playing material from their new album but delving into their past catalogue of hits, including the now time-honoured tradition of finishing a set with “Everlong.”
Amber Peake has put together a comprehensive list of timings ahead of this week’s first performance in London, but what is the weather forecast for this week’s gig and to avoid embarrassment, what items are prohibited to take into the London Stadium?
What is the weather forecast for Foo Fighters’ first performance at London Stadium?
It looks like the weather is going to hold out for Foo Fighters fans at the London Stadium, according to the Met Office, who have stated in their Thursday forecast “another generally fine and warm day. Likely cloudier at times with sunshine hazier, particularly into the late afternoon and evening with the slight chance of a shower.”
Thursday 20 June 2024 forecast for London Stadium - hour by hour
- 4pm (gates open): Sunny with clouds (21°c)
- 5pm: Cloudy (21°c)
- 6pm: Sunny with clouds (20°c)
- 7pm: Sunny with clouds (20°c)
- 8pm: Sunny with clouds (19°c)
- 9pm: Cloudy (18°c)
- 10pm: Cloudy (17°)
- 11pm (expected finish): Cloudy (16°)
What items should I not bring with me to see Foo Fighters at London Stadium?
London Stadium will be enforcing a strict bag check policy ahead of Foo Fighters' performance; to avoid any drama while standing in line, the following items have been listed as banned or prohibited.
- Firearms
- Pellet guns
- Ammunition
- Knives (including pocket knives and Box Cutters)
- Instruments defined by the law as weapons (Machetes, chains, batons, knuckle dusters)
- Explosives
- Chemical or incendiary devices
- Spray paint
- Fireworks, pyrotechnics and flares
- Drugs, narcotics and other illegal substances
- Clothing containing vulgar or insensitive slogans
- Pepper spray and mace
- Items of high-visibility clothing
- Professional recording equipment (cameras for personal use are acceptable)
- Large bags, backpacks and/or briefcases in excess of 30cmx20cmx20cm
- Glass bottles, glass of any kind, or cans
- Golf-style and city-type umbrellas (only pocket-sized umbrellas are permitted)
- Pets (only service animals are permitted)
- Aerosol cans
- Hanging banners/signs/sticks/poles or flags
- Laser pointers
- Noise makers, whistles, air horns, bull horns, cowbells, musical instruments
Are there any tickets left to see Foo Fighters on their remaining UK tour dates?
There are still some remaining tickets for Foo Fighters’ remaining UK shows, and not just on the reseller market either. For those of you who have been on the fence to see the band perform on their UK tour, Ticketmaster still has tickets available for the following shows (links provided will take you to the relevant ticketing page)
- June 20 2024: London Stadium, London
- June 22 2024: London Stadium, London
- June 25 2024: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
- June 27 2024: Villa Park, Birmingham
