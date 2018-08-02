Flautist and Fiori at Fawsley

Fiori Musicali will continue their summer concerts by performing with flautist Eva Caballero in Fawsley Church on Sunday.

On the menu is enchanting music for flute and strings by Mozart and Haydn, and alongside these familiar composers an exciting flute concerto in D minor by CPE Bach – one of JS Bach’s many famous musical sons.

Taking centre stage for Fiori’s Fawsley programme is vivacious Spanish flautist Eva Caballero who will also be delighting audiences with music by Boccherini – a composer who spent much of his life in the Iberian Peninsula. She and the Fiori Musicali players will be performing Boccherini’s flute quintet in D.

Eva Caballero has become a familiar face with Fiori. She was at Castle Ashby with the ensemble recently performing Bach’s Orchestral Suite no.2 for flute and strings to a packed house. Eva also plays with many other leading period instrument orchestras and ensembles in the UK and abroad, including the Gabrieli Consort and Players and the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment. Performing on original old wooden flutes and also on reproductions instruments, Eva has a wide repertoire ranging from the baroque period to the modern-day and her bubbly character and fine musicianship captivate audiences wherever she appears.

Fiori Musicali are known around the area for their exquisite programmes of classical and early music – exciting concerts in beautiful settings that draw audiences into the colourful sound world of the 17th and 18th centuries. Fiori’s concerts often include rare music that has been hidden away in archives for centuries. And this concert is no exception. Alongside well known music by Mozart is a rarely heard Duo for two violins by Joseph Haydn, featuring two of Fiori’s popular violinists, Kelly McCusker (Head of Strings at Repton) and Pauline Nobes (previously leader of the Academy of Ancient Musick).

People are also encourafed to bring a picnic and enjoy the surroundings prior to the concert starting.

Fiori’s director Penelope Rapson says: “Our concert at Fawsley is designed for the special atmosphere of this lovely country church with its splendid historic monuments. We are thrilled to have superb soloist Eva Caballero with us on this occasion. She joins popular cellist Poppy Walshaw, viola player Nichola Blakey and two of Fiori’s leading violinists, Pauline Nobes and Kelly McCusker, not to mention charismatic bassist Andrew Durban on double bass – an awesome team – with yours truly as ever on harpsichord. We are looking forward to this concert immensely – and of course concert-goers can picnic beforehand by the lake – a great way to celebrate a summer evening.”

To hear this concert you can get tickets online, or on the door. The concert on Sunday 5 August begins at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15 – £20 and are available from www.fiori-musicali.com. Discounted tickets are available for children, students, unemployed and blue badge.